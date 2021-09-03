2,138 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Friday in Minnesota
The state today reported five new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,138 new coronavirus cases.
There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Todd County resident between the ages of 65 and 69.
The new cases came from 35,647 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 167 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 35
- Cass – 16
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 23
- Hubbard – 9
- Itasca – 18
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 8
- Morrison – 8
- Polk – 17
- Todd – 13
- Wadena – 7
