2,138 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Friday in Minnesota

The state today reported five new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,138 new coronavirus cases.

There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Todd County resident between the ages of 65 and 69.

The new cases came from 35,647 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 167 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 35

Cass – 16

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 23

Hubbard – 9

Itasca – 18

Koochiching – 4

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 8

Morrison – 8

Polk – 17

Todd – 13

Wadena – 7

