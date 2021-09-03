Lakeland PBS

2,138 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Friday in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Sep. 3 2021

The state today reported five new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,138 new coronavirus cases.

There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Todd County resident between the ages of 65 and 69.

The new cases came from 35,647 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 167 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 35
  • Cass – 16
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 23
  • Hubbard – 9
  • Itasca – 18
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 8
  • Morrison – 8
  • Polk – 17
  • Todd – 13
  • Wadena – 7

By — Lakeland News

