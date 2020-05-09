Lakeland PBS

2020 Minnesota Fishing Opener Right Around the Corner

Chaz MootzMay. 8 2020

The 2020 Minnesota fishing opener is just hours away, and local fishing guides from three areas in the Lakeland viewing area told us where they think are the hot spots to find fish in area lakes.

The DNR has put in place some guidelines for anglers to follow this year due to COVID-19. Anyone fishing should not travel far, which means no overnight stays, bringing all needed supplies with you, and only going as far as you can travel and return on a single tank of gas or single charge for EV drivers.

Anglers should also keep six feet apart from people of other households, consider buying fishing licenses online, and be aware that some usual amenities like courtesy docks or access points might not be there this year due to not a lot of spring maintenance.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

