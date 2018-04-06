2018 Brainerd Teacher of the Year Surprised With Award

Early childhood special education teacher, June Dahlgren went to school on Friday morning thinking it was a regular school day. But little did she know that her family and friends would be surprising her along with a presentation of the 2018 Brainerd Teacher of the Year Award.

Her nomination letter from Brainerd Schools Director of Business Services, Steve Lund was full of words like impact, passion and work tirelessly. The community selection committee was given about 50 teacher nominations and had to narrow it down to one. The committee said it was a tough decision but June’s impact on the student’s and their families is what really stood out.

Dahlgren has been teaching in the Brainerd Schools for the past 22 years, doing work that she describes as her niche in life.