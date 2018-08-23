20 for 20: Rink of Dreams (2003)

To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News we are taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered over the years.

We’re calling it 20 for 20. Twenty stories in all, one for each of the twenty years we have been on the air with Lakeland News.

Tonight we flashback to the year 2003 and bring you a feature on a real life rink of dreams in Bemidji.

And that Rink of Dreams is still going strong. This winter will be the Hammitt’s 17-th year with the rink. A log cabin warming shack with a sauna was added in 2011. Several of the neighborhood boys have gone on to play for the Bemidji Lumberjacks including two of the Hammitt boys. Tanner just graduated from Bemidji High and played two years on the varsity. Tate will be a sophomore next year and was a starting defenseman last year as a freshman. One more could be on the way. 8-year-old Trent was not born when our story initially aired but is a 3rd year mite. The Hammitt’s continue to host many outdoor skating gatherings for friends and family and has been informed it is likely their backyard rink will be featured during this winters Hockey Day Minnesota broadcast from Bemidji.

Next Wednesday night we take a look back at a story from 2004.