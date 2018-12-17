2 People Killed After Truck Strikes Horse-Drawn Buggy

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday on a county road north of Avon. The buggy was traveling along the shoulder of the road and was knocked into the ditch.
A 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were killed. They were both from Avon. Their names weren’t immediately released. The horse pulling the buggy also was killed.
