2 Men Rescued from Upper Red Lake After Vehicle Goes Through Ice

Two men escaped serious injury last night when the Polaris Ranger UTV they were riding on went through the ice on Upper Red Lake. The temperature at the time was right around zero.

Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs says the men were wearing buoyant ice suits that kept them afloat. Bystanders used a rope to get the men out of the water and back to shore.

First responders met the two individuals at the lodge where they were being warmed with blankets and heaters. Both men, age 67, were being treated for hypothermia and cold weather exposure. Their names have not been released.

One man was treated on scene and released. The other was transported to the Sanford Emergency Department in Bemidji with a broken hand, hypothermia, and cold weather exposure.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the men accessed the lake from a location with no guide service. Safety officials say you should always check with local experts such as guides, resorts, and bait shops before going on the ice. While ice conditions have improved with colder weather, ice remains inconsistent in areas.

