2 Charged in Crow Wing Co. for Allegedly Threatening Women with Handguns

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two men have been charged in Crow Wing County Court for allegedly threatening two women with handguns.

18-year-old Marshall Planting of Pine River is charged with:

one felony count of second-degree assault involving a dangerous weapon

one felony count of threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk

one misdemeanor count of dangerous weapons-recklessly handle or use

18-year-old Jordan Gulstad of Brainerd is charged with

one felony count of second-degree assault involving a dangerous weapon

one felony count of threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk

Both men are accused of threatening to shoot two women who were in the back seat of the car they were in that Gulstad was driving. Planting is also accused of shooting the gun once out of the window.

Both women were able to get out of the vehicle, and neither was seriously injured, although Planting is accused of hitting one of the women on the arm while taking her cell phone away from her. The incident happened early in the morning on Dec. 11.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today