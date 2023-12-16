Lakeland PBS

2 Charged in Crow Wing Co. for Allegedly Threatening Women with Handguns

Lakeland News — Dec. 16 2023

From left to right: Marshall Planting, Jordan Gulstad (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

Two men have been charged in Crow Wing County Court for allegedly threatening two women with handguns.

18-year-old Marshall Planting of Pine River is charged with:

  • one felony count of second-degree assault involving a dangerous weapon
  • one felony count of threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk
  • one misdemeanor count of dangerous weapons-recklessly handle or use

18-year-old Jordan Gulstad of Brainerd is charged with

  • one felony count of second-degree assault involving a dangerous weapon
  • one felony count of threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk

Both men are accused of threatening to shoot two women who were in the back seat of the car they were in that Gulstad was driving. Planting is also accused of shooting the gun once out of the window.

Both women were able to get out of the vehicle, and neither was seriously injured, although Planting is accused of hitting one of the women on the arm while taking her cell phone away from her. The incident happened early in the morning on Dec. 11.

By — Lakeland News

