2 Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking Meth to Itasca Co. Area
The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team arrested two people on Monday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in the area.
Their investigation identified 46-year-old Jamie Lee Schultz and 47-year-old Jessica Jolen Palm, both of Bovey, as sources of methamphetamine to Itasca area communities. After a search warrant was executed on State Highway 65 in Swan Lake, drug agents say they seized a quarter pound of methamphetamine that was being transported from the Twin Cities metro area to Itasca County.
Schultz and Palm were taken into custody without incident and are being held in the Itasca County Jail on charges of felony first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
