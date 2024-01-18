Lakeland PBS

2 Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking Meth to Itasca Co. Area

Lakeland News — Jan. 17 2024

The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team arrested two people on Monday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in the area.

Their investigation identified 46-year-old Jamie Lee Schultz and 47-year-old Jessica Jolen Palm, both of Bovey, as sources of methamphetamine to Itasca area communities. After a search warrant was executed on State Highway 65 in Swan Lake, drug agents say they seized a quarter pound of methamphetamine that was being transported from the Twin Cities metro area to Itasca County.

Schultz and Palm were taken into custody without incident and are being held in the Itasca County Jail on charges of felony first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Woman Charged with Attempted Murder for Stabbing at McIntosh Bar

Polk Co. Woman Facing Charges After McIntosh Bar Fight

Bemidji Man Charged with Sexual Assault on Red Lake Reservation

Barnum School Locked Down After 1 Student Attacks Another with Knife

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.