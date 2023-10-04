2 Arrested, Charged After Drugs Were Found Mailed to Brainerd Business

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division has arrested two people and seized an estimated 170 grams of suspected cocaine and more than a pound of suspected DMT.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, drug agents executed multiple search warrants in the city of Brainerd while investigating the sale, distribution, and trafficking of cocaine in the Crow Wing County area.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, agents became suspicious of drug activity when packages started being delivered to certain businesses in Brainerd from Texas. Those businesses are not named in the court documents, but a search warrant was executed at a business on Kitty Hawk Court in Brainerd.

39-year-old Ian Ulrich is charged with two felonies in connection with the raids – first-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine and first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine. 47-year-old Patrick Severson faces three felony charges – conspiracy-drugs-first-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine, conspiracy-drugs-first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine, and fifth-degree possession of Schedule I, II, III, or IV drugs.

Both men made their first appearances in Crow Wing County Court on Monday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports they have been released on bail.

