Lakeland PBS

$2.4 Billion Budget Deficit Projected in MN Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Nathan Green — May. 6 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to take a nearly $4 billion bite out of Minnesota’s budget.

Budget officials now project a $2.4 billion deficit for the current two-year budget. That compares with a projection just nine weeks ago of a $1.5 billion surplus. Gov. Tim Walz says he’s not ready to rule anything out when dealing with the deficit, including layoffs and furloughs of state employees.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 617 new confirmed cases, the state’s highest one-day total yet. That’s up 46 from Monday to raise the state’s total to 7,851. Minnesota’s death toll rose by 27 to 455. 24 of the 27 deaths were people in long-term care facilities, and 81% of those who have died in the state have been people in long-term care facilities. And hospitalizations hit new highs, with 434 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, including 182 in intensive care.

Walz also used Tuesday to ease worries on patients and the financial burden on health care providers by allowing doctors, dentists, and veterinarians to resume elective surgeries and other procedures beginning May 11th. The temporary ban, which he ordered in Mid-March to preserve supplies of personal protective equipment, had support from the state’s hospitals but led several health care systems across the state to furlough workers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Itasca County Supporting Small Businesses To Help With Funding

Beltrami County Officials Discuss How to Keep Voters Safe

Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Begins New Campaign To Raise Money For Services

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Encouraging Public to Help With Park Cleanup

Latest Stories

Itasca County Supporting Small Businesses To Help With Funding

Posted on May. 6 2020

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Shooting and House Fire Near Bemidji

Posted on May. 6 2020

Beltrami County Officials Discuss How to Keep Voters Safe

Posted on May. 6 2020

Mid-Minnesota Women's Center Begins New Campaign To Raise Money For Services

Posted on May. 6 2020

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Encouraging Public to Help With Park Cleanup

Posted on May. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.