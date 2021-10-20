1,858 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,858 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person in Aitkin County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person in Cass County between the ages of 40 and 44

One person in Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person in Mille Lacs County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person in Roseau County between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 41,913 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 254 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 9

Beltrami – 17

Cass – 19

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 34

Hubbard – 26

Itasca – 38

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 9

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 19

Polk – 20

Roseau – 13

Todd – 5

Wadena – 19

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today