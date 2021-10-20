1,858 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,858 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person in Aitkin County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person in Cass County between the ages of 40 and 44
- One person in Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person in Mille Lacs County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person in Roseau County between the ages of 75 and 79
The new cases came from 41,913 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 254 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 9
- Beltrami – 17
- Cass – 19
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 34
- Hubbard – 26
- Itasca – 38
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mahnomen – 9
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 19
- Polk – 20
- Roseau – 13
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 19
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.