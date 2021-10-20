Lakeland PBS

1,858 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 20 2021

The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,858 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person in Aitkin County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person in Cass County between the ages of 40 and 44
  • One person in Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person in Mille Lacs County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person in Roseau County between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 41,913 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 254 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 9
  • Beltrami – 17
  • Cass – 19
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 34
  • Hubbard – 26
  • Itasca – 38
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 5
  • Mahnomen – 9
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 19
  • Polk – 20
  • Roseau – 13
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 19

