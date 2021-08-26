1,839 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,839 new coronavirus cases.
Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two people in Beltrami County, one between the ages of 80 and 84 and another between the ages of 85 and 89
The new cases came from 30,762 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 148 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 45
- Cass – 11
- Clearwater – 8
- Crow Wing – 15
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 10
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 9
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 17
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 8
