1,839 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

The state today reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,839 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people in Beltrami County, one between the ages of 80 and 84 and another between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 30,762 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 148 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 45

Cass – 11

Clearwater – 8

Crow Wing – 15

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 10

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 9

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 6

Polk – 17

Roseau – 2

Todd – 8

