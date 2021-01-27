18 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in MN on Wednesday
The state reported 851 new COVID-19 related cases along with 18 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 20,899 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 22 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 2
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 6
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 1
