18 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in MN on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 851 new COVID-19 related cases along with 18 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 20,899 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 22 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 4

Cass – 2

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 6

Mille Lacs – 5

Polk – 2

Roseau – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today