16th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Underway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji’s 16th annual Dragon Boat Festival kicked off on Wednesday, and events have not slowed down. Along with the highly anticipated boat races on Friday and Saturday, other festivities will celebrate the spirit of competition.

Food truck vendors lined the sidewalks near the Lake Bemidji waterfront, inviting community members and summer vacationers to enjoy the variety of foods offered. Friday is a big day for the festival, as the Parade of Teams and opening ceremony will take place at 6 PM, followed by the Sprint Cup races at 7.

49 total teams will compete in different brackets on Saturday, all representing different parts of the Bemidji community and beyond.

Lakeland News will have more stories on the festival on Friday. A full schedule of events can be found on the Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today