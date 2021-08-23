1,673 New COVID-19 Related Cases, 7 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,673 new coronavirus cases.
One of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area, a Cass County resident between the ages of 70 and 74.
The new cases came from 35,409 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 125 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 26
- Cass – 8
- Crow Wing – 9
- Hubbard – 9
- Itasca – 9
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 7
- Polk – 8
- Roseau – 12
- Todd – 8
- Wadena – 4
