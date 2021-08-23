Lakeland PBS

1,673 New COVID-19 Related Cases, 7 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 23 2021

The state reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,673 new coronavirus cases.

One of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area, a Cass County resident between the ages of 70 and 74.

The new cases came from 35,409 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 125 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 26
  • Cass – 8
  • Crow Wing – 9
  • Hubbard – 9
  • Itasca – 9
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 7
  • Polk – 8
  • Roseau – 12
  • Todd – 8
  • Wadena – 4

By — Lakeland News

