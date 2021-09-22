1,642 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,642 new coronavirus cases.
None of the deaths were reported in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 33,541 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 182 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 18
- Cass – 17
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 47
- Hubbard – 17
- Itasca – 14
- Koochiching – 6
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 9
- Morrison – 8
- Polk – 11
- Roseau – 11
- Todd – 11
- Wadena – 6
