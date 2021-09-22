Lakeland PBS

1,642 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Sep. 22 2021

The state today reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,642 new coronavirus cases.

None of the deaths were reported in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 33,541 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 182 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 18
  • Cass – 17
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 47
  • Hubbard – 17
  • Itasca – 14
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 9
  • Morrison – 8
  • Polk – 11
  • Roseau – 11
  • Todd – 11
  • Wadena – 6

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji School Board Will Review Mask Policy When COVID Cases Decline

Minnesota Surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 Related Deaths with Tuesday’s Update

Fosston Pastor Dies From Complications of COVID-19

Bemidji Schools to Continue with Current COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.