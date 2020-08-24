Lakeland PBS

16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Ridgeway Avenue Shooting in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Aug. 24 2020

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested by the Bemidji Police Department on Friday, August 21st in connection to a shooting at 2800 Ridgeway Avenue NW in Bemidji on August 17th. They were arrested near Pine Ridge Apartments. Reports have been sent to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for charges.

On the day of the shooting, officers also arrested Michael Fineday, age 25, of Bemidji, who was arrested for multiple offenses, including providing a false name, fleeing on foot, obstructing justice, and two outstanding felony warrants for Controlled substances and 1st-degree Burglary with a dangerous weapon.

The 16-year-old was found after the Bemidji Police Department asked for public assistance regarding the shooting. This was in connection with the Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Partnership Program, a program which allows people who want to or may need to remain anonymous to submit information that leads to finding a criminal, a fugitive, or closing a case.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Tech Drive in Bemidji to Help Bring Computers to Students in Need

Red Lake Man Arrested For Domestic Assault Involving His Grandmother

Bemidji Boys Soccer Coach Awarded For Excellence

Women’s Firearms Group in Bemidji Holding 2nd Annual August Academy this Weekend

Latest Stories

Tech Drive in Bemidji to Help Bring Computers to Students in Need

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

Region 2 Arts Council to Showcase Area Artists Virtually

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

DNR Responding to Chronic Wasting Disease with Socially Distanced Adaptations

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

BSU and NTC Awarded Almost $500,000 Grant to Help Students During Distance Learning

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

GoFundMe Campaign For Family of Clearwater Co. Drowning Victim Has Raised Nearly $17,000

Posted on Aug. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.