16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Ridgeway Avenue Shooting in Bemidji

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested by the Bemidji Police Department on Friday, August 21st in connection to a shooting at 2800 Ridgeway Avenue NW in Bemidji on August 17th. They were arrested near Pine Ridge Apartments. Reports have been sent to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for charges.

On the day of the shooting, officers also arrested Michael Fineday, age 25, of Bemidji, who was arrested for multiple offenses, including providing a false name, fleeing on foot, obstructing justice, and two outstanding felony warrants for Controlled substances and 1st-degree Burglary with a dangerous weapon.

The 16-year-old was found after the Bemidji Police Department asked for public assistance regarding the shooting. This was in connection with the Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Partnership Program, a program which allows people who want to or may need to remain anonymous to submit information that leads to finding a criminal, a fugitive, or closing a case.

