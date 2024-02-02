15-Year-Old Boy Dies Following Three-Vehicle Crash in Hubbard County
A three-vehicle crash in Hubbard County has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.
According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday on County Road 4 near Emmaville in Lake Emma Township.
The investigation showed that a 16-year-old boy from Park Rapids stopped along the road in an SUV to pick up mail from a mailbox. He then attempted to turn into his driveway and was struck by an oncoming pickup driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Nevis.
A 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was severely injured from the collision and was removed from the pickup. He was outside of the vehicle when a third vehicle, another pickup, rear-ended the pickup and hit the 15-year-old boy.
The 15-year-old boy was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids and then to a Fargo hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries. His name has not been released.
The others involved in the crashes suffered minor injuries, including the driver of the second pickup, 62-year-old Gregory Forbord of Moorhead.
