Lakeland PBS

15-Year-Old Boy Dies Following Three-Vehicle Crash in Hubbard County

Lakeland News — Feb. 1 2024

A three-vehicle crash in Hubbard County has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday on County Road 4 near Emmaville in Lake Emma Township.

The investigation showed that a 16-year-old boy from Park Rapids stopped along the road in an SUV to pick up mail from a mailbox. He then attempted to turn into his driveway and was struck by an oncoming pickup driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Nevis.

A 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was severely injured from the collision and was removed from the pickup. He was outside of the vehicle when a third vehicle, another pickup, rear-ended the pickup and hit the 15-year-old boy.

The 15-year-old boy was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids and then to a Fargo hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries. His name has not been released.

The others involved in the crashes suffered minor injuries, including the driver of the second pickup, 62-year-old Gregory Forbord of Moorhead.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Laporte Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Bemidji

Investigators May Be Closing in on Arrest in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Onamia

Investigation Continues Into Cloquet Motel Shooting That Left 3 People Dead

Minnesota Lawmakers Kick Off Debate on Joining Other States That Permit Physician-Assisted Suicide

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.