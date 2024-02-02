15-Year-Old Boy Dies Following Three-Vehicle Crash in Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A three-vehicle crash in Hubbard County has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday on County Road 4 near Emmaville in Lake Emma Township.

The investigation showed that a 16-year-old boy from Park Rapids stopped along the road in an SUV to pick up mail from a mailbox. He then attempted to turn into his driveway and was struck by an oncoming pickup driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Nevis.

A 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was severely injured from the collision and was removed from the pickup. He was outside of the vehicle when a third vehicle, another pickup, rear-ended the pickup and hit the 15-year-old boy.

The 15-year-old boy was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids and then to a Fargo hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries. His name has not been released.

The others involved in the crashes suffered minor injuries, including the driver of the second pickup, 62-year-old Gregory Forbord of Moorhead.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today