15 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 658 New Cases Reported Wednesday
The state today reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 658 new coronavirus cases.
Five of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:
- a Cass County resident between the ages of 65 and 69
- an Itasca County resident between the ages 55 and 59
- an Itasca County resident between the ages 90 and 94
- a Mille Lacs County resident between the ages 60 and 64
- a Polk County resident between the ages 85 and 89
The new cases came from 17,546 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.8%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now fallen to 4.9%, which puts that below the caution threshold of 5.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 64 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 10
- Cass – 7
- Crow Wing – 4
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 9
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 8
