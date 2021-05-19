15 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 658 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 658 new coronavirus cases.

Five of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

a Cass County resident between the ages of 65 and 69

an Itasca County resident between the ages 55 and 59

an Itasca County resident between the ages 90 and 94

a Mille Lacs County resident between the ages 60 and 64

a Polk County resident between the ages 85 and 89

The new cases came from 17,546 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.8%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now fallen to 4.9%, which puts that below the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 64 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 10

Cass – 7

Crow Wing – 4

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 5

Koochiching – 9

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 2

Polk – 3

Roseau – 3

Todd – 4

Wadena – 8

