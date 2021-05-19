Lakeland PBS

15 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 658 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Betsy Melin — May. 19 2021

The state today reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 658 new coronavirus cases.

Five of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • a Cass County resident between the ages of 65 and 69
  • an Itasca County resident between the ages 55 and 59
  • an Itasca County resident between the ages 90 and 94
  • a Mille Lacs County resident between the ages 60 and 64
  • a Polk County resident between the ages 85 and 89

The new cases came from 17,546 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.8%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now fallen to 4.9%, which puts that below the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 64 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 10
  • Cass – 7
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 5
  • Koochiching – 9
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 8

