Lakeland PBS

1,470 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 16 2021

The state today reported five new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,470 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 34,002 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%. The seven-day average for case positivity is now at 5.7%, above the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 69 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 6
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 8
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 9
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 9
  • Morrison – 7
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 7
  • Wadena – 8

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

CHI St. Joseph’s in Park Rapids Offering Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Governor Walz Extends $100 Vaccine Reward Initiative

1,336 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Confirmed Friday in MN

GOP Operative Indicted in MN on Child Sex Trafficking Charges

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.