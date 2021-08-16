1,470 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported five new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,470 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 34,002 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%. The seven-day average for case positivity is now at 5.7%, above the caution threshold of 5.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 69 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 8
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 9
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 9
- Morrison – 7
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 8
