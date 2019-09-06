13th Annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention This Saturday In Bemidji

Evergreen Youth and Family Services in Bemidji is hosting an annual walk/run/skate for suicide prevention this Saturday, September 7 at 8 AM. The 5K walk, run or skate will start and finish on Event Center Drive at the Sanford Center. It’s a family-friendly event and organizers encourage people to bring their support dogs. The 13th annual event started as a way to support loss survivors and to remember those who have died by suicide.

“It’s a way for us as a community to lift up our friends and relatives and remember those that we lost and have a good time and really champion mental health,” Kelly Brevig, Evergreen Youth and Family Services Suicide Educational Resource Coordinator, said.

Registration will take place at the George W. Neilson Convention Center at the Sanford Center. You can also get more information at the Evergreen Youth and Family website.