13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Possible Drowning North of Bemidji

Lakeland News — Jul. 31 2023

A missing 13-year-old girl died of possible drowning in a lake north of Bemidji this past weekend.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said they were informed of the missing juvenile after friends attempted to find her but were unsuccessful.

On July 30, just after 5 p.m., officials learned that the girl had been swimming in Lake Julia near Durand Township. The victim reportedly removed her personal flotation device and was on the ladder of a pontoon. She then went underwater and did not resurface.

Just before 8 p.m., the Lakes Area Dive Team located a deceased female in 23 feet of water. The body was recovered and transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was from the Fargo-Moorhead area and was visiting friends in the area. No more information is available at this time.

By — Lakeland News

