1,215 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,215 new coronavirus cases. There were no deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 31,413 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 108 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 13
- Cass – 19
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 15
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 1
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 8
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 11
- Roseau – 13
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 6
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.