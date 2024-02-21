12-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Has 1st Big Gig at Bemidji Nursing Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Video credit: WDAY-TV

Around Christmas, Lakeland News aired a story about Jayme Littlewolf, an amazing 12-year-old self-taught pianist from Naytahwaush. Blown away by what they saw on TV, a Bemidji nursing home wanted to claim they were the first to give the 6th grader his first big gig.

