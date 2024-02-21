12-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Has 1st Big Gig at Bemidji Nursing Home
Video credit: WDAY-TV
Around Christmas, Lakeland News aired a story about Jayme Littlewolf, an amazing 12-year-old self-taught pianist from Naytahwaush. Blown away by what they saw on TV, a Bemidji nursing home wanted to claim they were the first to give the 6th grader his first big gig.
For more music from Littlewolf, you can check out his YouTube channel here.
