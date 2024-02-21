Lakeland PBS

12-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Has 1st Big Gig at Bemidji Nursing Home

Lakeland News — Feb. 21 2024

Video credit: WDAY-TV

Around Christmas, Lakeland News aired a story about Jayme Littlewolf, an amazing 12-year-old self-taught pianist from Naytahwaush. Blown away by what they saw on TV, a Bemidji nursing home wanted to claim they were the first to give the 6th grader his first big gig.

For more music from Littlewolf, you can check out his YouTube channel here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

With Increase in Demand, Bemidji Community Food Shelf Looking for More Volunteers

Bemidji Senior Hockey Association Hosts 11th Annual Steve McLean Memorial Tourney

BSU Holds President’s Reception for Black History & Black Heritage

Parkinson’s Support Group in Bemidji Lets People Know They’re Not Alone

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.