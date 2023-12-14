$12.5M to Be Awarded in MN Small Business Assistance Partnership Funding
Organizations across Minnesota will receive Small Business Assistance Partnership funding to help small businesses grow and thrive.
In all, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will award more than $12.5 million to nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions, community development financial institutions, and community development corporations.
The grants will go to several organizations in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Central Lakes College (Brainerd) – $294,253
- Greater Bemidji – $305,000
- Itasca Economic Development Corporation (Grand Rapids) – $300,000
- Leech Lake Financial Services (Cass Lake) – $329,737
- Northwest Minnesota Foundation (Bemidji) – $160,000
According to a press release from DEED, the 41 grantee organizations will provide small business development services to entrepreneurs and small business owners, with a particular focus on underserved populations and geographies, including individuals who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color, U.S. military veterans, people with disabilities, low-income people, and residents of Greater Minnesota.
