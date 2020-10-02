Lakeland PBS

1,184 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 2 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has released their statistical update in regards to the coronavirus for October 2nd:

Overall, there were 1,184 new cases and 10 new deaths related to the coronavirus accounted in the update. The new cases came from 32,077 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.7%. There are now 101,366 confirmed positive cases in the State of Minnesota with 2,059 deaths.

New cases by counties in the Lakeland viewing area were as follows:

  • Aitkin (7)
  • Beltrami (9)
  • Cass (2)
  • Clearwater (1)
  • Crow Wing (17)
  • Hubbard (7)
  • Itasca (18)
  • Lake of the Woods (1)
  • Mille Lacs (5)
  • Morrison (8)
  • Polk (6)
  • Roseau (6)
  • Todd (3)

None of the about counties reported any deaths due to COVID-19.

Overall, Crow Wing County had the largest number of cases within the following county numbers from the viewing area and have now reached 601 confirmed cases with 18 deaths.

Brainerd High School in Crow Wing County is the midst of a two-week period shut-down due to a cluster of positive cases within the student body. According to Pequot Lakes Schools Superintendent Chris Lindholm, he is concerned about the rising level of cases within the county. He did mention that they will continue to monitor the situation in case of having to switch from the hybrid learning model and pull back into full distance learning.

