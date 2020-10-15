1,108 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths today along with 1,108 new cases. Four of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area, with one death in Hubbard County and three in Mille Lacs County. The resident in Hubbard county was between the ages of 60-64. One resident from Mille Lacs County was between the ages of 80-84, another between the ages of 85-89, and the third resident between the ages of 95-99.

The 1,108 new cases came from a total of 19,801 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.6%, which is down from 10% from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 22

Cass – 5

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 12

Itasca – 18

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 10

Polk – 8

Roseau – 3

Todd – 8

Wadena – 9

