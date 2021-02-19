1,001 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday
The state reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases today along with 8 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 45,367 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.2%
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 62 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 1
- Crow Wing – 7
- Itasca – 10
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 10
- Todd – 11
- Wadena – 3
