Apr 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

$10,000 Worth of Copper Wire Stolen from Royal Farms Near Royalton

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of $10,000 worth of copper wire that was taken from Royal Farms, located about one mile west of Royalton in Bellevue Township.

Investigators believe the theft happened about one week ago around March 28. The suspect or suspects drove a vehicle into the field next to an irrigation pivot to commit the theft.

If you have any information regarding this theft or if you saw anything suspicious, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

