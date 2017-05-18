1,000 Toothbrushes To Be Donated

Delta Dental of Minnesota has announced donations of more than 800 toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste for the month of June in Minnesota and North Dakota.

The company wants to celebrate the month as National Smile Month by nominating nonprofits organizations for its month-long “Inspiring Smile Power” initiative. They also want to seek recognition and to support organizations that can help strengthen communities across the states.

The donations will help organizations in their crucial work and inspiring communities across their region. Delta Dental of Minnesota will chose the nonprofit organizations each weekday in June.

Companies will be able to nominate a donation of toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste in quantities of 144. Winners will be alerted and all supplies will be shipped to the winners on June 26.