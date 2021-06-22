Lakeland PBS

100-Year-Old Schoolhouse in Bemidji Undergoing Restoration

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 21 2021

Sunnyside School comes with a lot of history. From 1906 to 1963, students in grades 1 though 8 all learned in one classroom, with one teacher teaching all grade levels.

The schoolhouse is currently being restored by Mr Moles Painting, a business that works on historic restoration projects.

The project is expected to be completed just before the Beltrami County Fair. That way, people can visit the school.

