100+ Women Who Care Bemidji Area Gives $11,500 to Evergreen Youth & Family Services

Within one hour last Thursday, more than 100 women donated over $10,000 to a local nonprofit organization in the Bemidji Area.

On Monday, 100+ Women Who Care Bemidji Area gave out a check for $11,500 to Evergreen Youth & Family Services, a group that aims to strengthen youth, preserve families, and support successful transitions to adulthood. Last Thursday, April 11, marked the first time 100+ Women Who Care hosted an event in the area.

“I’ve got chills right now just talking about it,” said Lisa Bruns, a Bemidji 100+ Women Who Care core group member. “It’s just such a marvelous, simple way to raise money for a nonprofit. And this is just so simple that they can use this money for anything that – in their operation that they need with no strings attached.”

“This is a huge impact for Evergreen,” stated Evergeen Human Resources Director Courtney Aitken Gifford. “We’re a small nonprofit, we’ve been in Bemidji since 1977, and $11,600 is a whole fundraising event for us. And to get it in one hour is amazing. It feels so good. We feel so proud to be a part of this community and watch the impact of collective giving.”

100+ Women Who Care Bemidji Area will be hosting their next event on September 19.