Apr 16, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

100+ Women Who Care Bemidji Area Gives $11,500 to Evergreen Youth & Family Services

Within one hour last Thursday, more than 100 women donated over $10,000 to a local nonprofit organization in the Bemidji Area.

On Monday, 100+ Women Who Care Bemidji Area gave out a check for $11,500 to Evergreen Youth & Family Services, a group that aims to strengthen youth, preserve families, and support successful transitions to adulthood. Last Thursday, April 11, marked the first time 100+ Women Who Care hosted an event in the area.

“I’ve got chills right now just talking about it,” said Lisa Bruns, a Bemidji 100+ Women Who Care core group member. “It’s just such a marvelous, simple way to raise money for a nonprofit. And this is just so simple that they can use this money for anything that – in their operation that they need with no strings attached.”

“This is a huge impact for Evergreen,” stated Evergeen Human Resources Director Courtney Aitken Gifford. “We’re a small nonprofit, we’ve been in Bemidji since 1977, and $11,600 is a whole fundraising event for us. And to get it in one hour is amazing. It feels so good. We feel so proud to be a part of this community and watch the impact of collective giving.”

100+ Women Who Care Bemidji Area will be hosting their next event on September 19.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

BSU Defenseman Kyle Looft Signs Contract with AHL’s Texas Stars

Sports

BSU Softball Splits Home Doubleheader with Wayne State on Sunday

Sports

Nevis Baseball Rolls 9-1 Against Lake of the Woods at Home

Business

In Business: How The Olde Open Window in Brainerd Has Evolved After 14 Years