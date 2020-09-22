10 New COVID-19 Deaths in Minnesota Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths today, with one death reported in Hubbard County of someone between the ages of 75 to 79.

There were 513 new cases of COVID-19 reported today according to Minnesota health officials, bringing the total number of cases to 91,422. The 513 cases came from 9,415 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.4%.

There are currently 290 people hospitalized because of the virus, up 35 from yesterday. 136 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up eight from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 35 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 2

Cass – 4

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 4

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 9

Mille Lacs – 3

Morrison – 3

Polk – 2

Todd – 2

