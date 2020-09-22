Hubbard County Reports First COVID-19 Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CHI St.Joseph’s Health Community Health reported it’s first COVID-19 death from a resident who was in their 70s.

“We are sad to report the first death from COVID-19 in Hubbard County. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the resident,” said Community Health Director, Marlee Morrison. “We’ve all watched the reports of COVID-19 related deaths throughout the state, but this death reminds of how important it is to take precautions to protect our community.”

According the state health officials, Hubbard County has had 85 COVID-19 cases so far, with two new cases being added for today.

