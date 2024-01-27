10 Local Educators in the Running for 2024 MN Teacher of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

10 teachers from the immediate Lakeland viewing area are in the running for the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

This year’s winner will be selected from a field of 158 candidates, which include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and adult basic education teachers from public or private schools.

This year’s local candidates for the award are:

Scott Miller – Aitkin Public School District

Jacqueline Stoffel – Bemidji Area Schools

Krista Saxton – Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools

Lyn Gwost – Little Falls Community Schools

Chad Kaddatz – Little Falls Community Schools

Erin Sabyan – Little Falls Community Schools

Cindy Roos – Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools

Mindi Brill – Pequot Lakes Public Schools

Isaak Anderson – Pine River-Backus Schools

Stephanie Frisk – Win-E-Mac Schools

The 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 5. Over the coming weeks, a panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists. This year’s winner will be the 60th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

