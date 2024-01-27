10 Local Educators in the Running for 2024 MN Teacher of the Year
10 teachers from the immediate Lakeland viewing area are in the running for the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
This year’s winner will be selected from a field of 158 candidates, which include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and adult basic education teachers from public or private schools.
This year’s local candidates for the award are:
- Scott Miller – Aitkin Public School District
- Jacqueline Stoffel – Bemidji Area Schools
- Krista Saxton – Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools
- Lyn Gwost – Little Falls Community Schools
- Chad Kaddatz – Little Falls Community Schools
- Erin Sabyan – Little Falls Community Schools
- Cindy Roos – Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools
- Mindi Brill – Pequot Lakes Public Schools
- Isaak Anderson – Pine River-Backus Schools
- Stephanie Frisk – Win-E-Mac Schools
The 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 5. Over the coming weeks, a panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists. This year’s winner will be the 60th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.