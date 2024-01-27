Lakeland PBS

10 Local Educators in the Running for 2024 MN Teacher of the Year

Lakeland News — Jan. 26 2024

10 teachers from the immediate Lakeland viewing area are in the running for the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

This year’s winner will be selected from a field of 158 candidates, which include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and adult basic education teachers from public or private schools.

This year’s local candidates for the award are:

  • Scott Miller – Aitkin Public School District
  • Jacqueline Stoffel – Bemidji Area Schools
  • Krista Saxton – Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools
  • Lyn Gwost – Little Falls Community Schools
  • Chad Kaddatz – Little Falls Community Schools
  • Erin Sabyan – Little Falls Community Schools
  • Cindy Roos – Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools
  • Mindi Brill – Pequot Lakes Public Schools
  • Isaak Anderson – Pine River-Backus Schools
  • Stephanie Frisk – Win-E-Mac Schools

The 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 5. Over the coming weeks, a panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists. This year’s winner will be the 60th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Judge Grants Restraining Order, Injunction to Bemidji Teachers’ Union Against District

CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids Receives Award for Stroke Program

Rally for Bemidji Teachers Seeking New Contract Held at District Offices

Bemidji School Board Makes Case for Extending Current Referendum

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.