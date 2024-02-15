Lakeland PBS

1 Dead, 5 Injured After House Fire in Alexandria

Lakeland News — Feb. 15 2024

One person is dead and five others injured following a house fire early Wednesday morning in Alexandria.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave. in Alexandria.

According to a press release from the Alexandria Police Department, emergency responders found a man dead inside the home. Three of the injured were airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital, while the other two were treated and released at a local hospital. Names have not been released.

One Alexandria police officer and one Douglas County deputy sheriff also sustained injuries because of rescue efforts but were treated and released.

