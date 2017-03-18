DONATE

World’s Shortest Parade Goes On

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 17 2017
For 11 years the World’s Shortest Parade has been a Bemidji St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

“With the weather today it was a pretty good turnout, it’s usually a lot busier. There’s a lot more kids usually, but obviously with our snow coming down it was a little slower turnout this year,” said Keg N’ Cork Owner Mitch Rautio.

The cold and snow didn’t seem to bother those marching the mere 78 paces in this year’s edition of the parade.

“Just for fun,” said Rautio. “Just to celebrate life.”

The parade started at Keg N Cork and ended at Brigid’s Pub. After that it was time for a dance break.

“I thought it was a lot of fun and glad it was short cause it was cold,” said Janna Rautio, parade attendee.

The parade only lasted a few minutes, but it’s the world’s shortest parade for a reason.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

