Peace March Held In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Skin color isn’t something we should have to argue about ever,” said speaker Michelle Rutledge.

Racism and personal struggles are some of things Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encountered as he pushed for civil rights and justice for all. It’s also something that Michelle Rutledge can relate to growing up. She was told she wasn’t Black.

“I think it’s important to remember not to look at the little things like no I’m black no you’re brown and going back and forth,” Rutledge said. :It really upset me when I was little now as an adult I can see how the little things like that don’t matter.”

It was more than 50 years ago Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his most acclaimed speech, I Have A Dream. His memory is still being celebrated to this day.

“Dr. King and his vision of nonviolence and I thinks that’s really the focus of this because it is race and culture, so sometimes that can be a sensitive issue for people and so really I just wanted the focus to be that we’re coming together in peace and in love,”said Event Organizer Ashley Charwood.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji held a diversity and inclusivity event to bring several cultures and backgrounds together. Nearly 75 people attended to hear from a panel, dance and share a meal in the gym.

It didn’t matter the color of your skin or age. Some people were singing as they made their way down 15th street and cars passing by showed support by honking their horn.

“Everybody was kind of coming together to support everyone else and I think it was just awesome.” said Attendee Whitney Seely.

Sounds blasted through the speakers to liven up the mood and the DJ mixed parts of Dr. King’s speech with the music. Children also know the impact Dr. King had so many years later.

“He told the people that he didn’t think were good and he stood up and made the world a better place,” said Sylvia Davis Larose, fifth grader.

There is still work that needs to be done but it starts right in your own neighborhood.

Take ownership, get out there, ask somebody to run for office or run for office yourself,” said Charwood. “Really just putting yourself out there.”

By the end of the night the wall of dreams was full of dreams that the community hopes to make a reality.