DONATE

LPTV NEWS

MnDOT Increases Speed Limit On Select Highways

Mal Meyer
Feb. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

The trip out West just got a little faster.

The speed limits on several highways in northwest Minnesota increased from 55 to 60 miles per hour beginning February 1, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The new speed limits take effect when the new signs are posted.

Highways that will receive new speed limit signs include:

·         Highway 113- Mahnomen/Norman County line to Highway 32

·         Highway 200- Mahnomen/Norman County line to North Dakota

Speed limits lower than 55 miles per hour along these sections of highway will remain unchanged.

The speed increases are based on a traffic and engineering study of each location, which looks at past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway (such as shoulder widths and access points), and an analysis of current driving speeds.

In 2014, the Minnesota Legislature directed MnDOT to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine whether speed limits could be reasonably and safely increased. The statewide study will end in 2019.

New 60 miles per hour signs recently went up in west central Minnesota:

·         Highway 27 from Browns Valley to Interstate 94

·         Highway 29 from Wadena to Highway 40

·         Highway 78 from I-94 to Highway 10

·         Highway 104 from Glenwood to Sunburg

·         Highway 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids

·         Highway 113 from Waubun to the Norman/Mahnomen county line

·         Highway 114 from Starbuck to I-94

·         Highway 119 from Highway 40 to Highway 12

·         Highway 200 from Mahnomen to the Norman/Mahnomen county linea

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Extends Mowing, Baling Permit Application Period

Posted on Jan. 31 2017 by

Public To Have Access Of Snowplow Cameras

Posted on Jan. 25 2017 by

MnDOT Issues No Travel Advisory For Five Counties

Posted on Jan. 10 2017 by

No Travel Advisory Lifted By MnDOT

Posted on Jan. 3 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

Justin Prince
Justin Prince said

We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

0

BSU Memorial Hall Design Recognized For Sustainability

Bemidji State University’s renovation of and addition to Memorial Hall was one of three finalists for the State of Minnesota’s Buildings,
Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Recently Added

BSU Memorial Hall Design Recognized For Sustainability

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Crash Injures Fosston Man

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Common Ground 808 - Author Michael Meuers & Darwin Sumner Fishing

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.