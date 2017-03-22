Judge Loses Fight In Law On Retirement Requirement

According to the Associated Press, a district judge from Moorhead has lost his legal challenge to a Minnesota law that requires judges to retire at the age of 70.

Judge Galen Vaa (vah) contends that the mandatory retirement age for district court judges is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Vaa filed a lawsuit against Gov. Mark Dayton and the executive director of the Minnesota State Retirement System.

Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb wrote that Vaa’s desire to serve is “laudable”, but that the Minnesota Constitution gives the Legislature authority to impose the mandatory retirement.

Vaa tells KFGO-AM he does not think the ruling was properly decided, and he plans to appeal.

The 69-year-old judge says he will ask the Minnesota Supreme Court for an “accelerated review” because he will turn 70 next March.