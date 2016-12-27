DONATE

Hackensack Seeks Donations For Fireworks Display

Mal Meyer
Dec. 27 2016
Fourth of July festivities in Hackensack are looking a little dim unless the community steps in. According to a letter from the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce, the trouble began after the city lost the previous pyrotechnician.

Mike Henning, the chamber’s director, has been working to find a new pyrotech that can provide fireworks for the city. After contacting multiple businesses, there have been limited responses. Eventually, The Pyrotechnic Display Inc. from Frankfort, Illinois, agreed to provide the city with the fireworks for 2017.

Because of the change in companies, the cost of fireworks has increased beyond the budget. The Chamber of Commerce is seeking $10,000 to put on the show.

“The Chamber is looking for donations and a helping hand to raise the money so that the fireworks for Hackensack will not end,” said Nalrah Hicks, the chamber coordinator, in the letter. “Many people come into Hackensack to view and enjoy the display of the fireworks which in return helps to support our businesses and our town.”

The chamber said in the letter that it would be happy to acknowledge donations and help at events and on its website, unless donors wish to stay anonymous.

Anyone interested in contributing or have any questions should contact Nalrah at chamber@hackensackchamber.com.

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60.
Posted on Dec. 27 2016

