Grand Rapids Women Recovery Service Receives Grant

Haydee Clotter
Dec. 21 2016
The Hope House of Itasca County in Grand Rapids will be awarded a $258,180 grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS).

DHS awarded 12 grants totaling $4.25 million annually for three years to provide support and recovery services for pregnant and parenting women who have substance use disorders and their families.

The Hope House has a program that, Project Clean Start, tries to ease the transition from a structured treatment environment to independent living for chemically dependent women and their children. Eligible participants are provided with In-home support, transportation and support groups.

The total for the three-year grant award is $774,540.

Agencies that received the grants help women in programs remain alcohol and drug free, obtain or seek employment, stay out of the criminal justice system and find secure housing.

“Women’s Recovery Services are an exciting program because, rather than focus on one part of a woman’s life, the program focuses on a wide range of needs,” said DHS Commissioner Emily Piper. “This approach recognizes that when mothers have challenges with drugs and alcohol, it often affects every area of their lives and their children’s lives.”

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Head-On Crash Near Pine River

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that at least five people were involved in a head-on crash north of Pine River. Wednesday evening, a 1993
Posted on Dec. 22 2016

