Grand Rapids Police Sargent Retires After 30 Years
After 30 years on the force, a Grand Rapids Police Sargent is ready to retire. Sargent Brent Bradley worked his last shift on Christmas, according to the Grand Rapids Herald Review.
Bradley stated with the department on July 1, 1987, after graduating from Hibbing Community College. He worked many different jobs prior to law enforcement, including training to become a K-Mart manager and briefly studying pre-law to become a lawyer, according to the Review.
Over his career, he was trained as a force instructor for the department and traveled to the Twin Cities to received training to be an instructor in defense tactics.
This will likely be the last Christmas that Bradley is working. During his tenure, he only took six Christmases off.
Bradley will be returning to his former college campus, taking a position as a full-time law enforcement instructor at HCC’s law enforcement program.
