Golden Apple: Reading Buddies Unite With Books

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 5 2017
It’s time for books, buddies and bonding. The cafeteria at Nevis Elementary was full of students and their reading buddies coming together with books. Volunteers from around the community spent 30 minutes with first graders for the Kinship Nevis Reading Buddies program.

“For the children to know that there’s another adult who cares about them and is going to show up week after week and spend some undivided attention is phenomenal,” said Kinship Executive Director Jennifer Therkilsen.

The kids enjoy the time shared with their reading buddies and have a chance to show off their reading skills. Their buddies also give them a tip to make reading effortless.

“I like reading a lot at times with my buddy cause she use to help me with her finger,” said first-grader Baylie.

“They tell you to use your finger so you know what word you’re on,” first-grader Levy.

As a reading buddy a bond is formed and the volunteers get something out of it too.

“The connection with reading buddies is a connection with kids and I just love those little ones,” said Marilyn Kaping, Reading Buddies volunteer.

Marilyn Kaping has 15 grandchildren and 10 great grand children so being a volunteer was a natural thing to do.

“You are a part of getting them to read in a better way because reading is so important,” said Kaping.

Students read books provided by teachers or buddies bring reading material.

“I can learn harder books so I can get better at reading,” said Levy.

“And I’m learning every time,” said Baylie.

The program allows students to have more confidence when it comes to reading and excel in the future.

“We need to be readers in our adult lives and practice is what helps us make that growth and not only does this make them practice but it gives them a model of what a good reader sounds like,” said Amy Klimek, first-grade teacher.

This relationship is positive and encourages students to continue to read.

