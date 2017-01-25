DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Fishing And Deer Hunting Licenses May Increase

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

A visit to Minnesota state parks as well as fishing and hunting licenses will cost you more money under the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) budget proposal, according to the Associated Press.

The DNR proposes to raise the annual resident fishing license fee by $3 to $25 and the resident deer hunting license by $4 to $34.

An annual state park permit would rise from $25 to $30. Fees for boats, snowmobiles and ATVs would also increase.

Haydee Clotter
Posted by Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesotans Age 16 Or Older Fish Free With Kids Jan. 14-16

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

Register Snowmobiles To Keep Minnesota Trails Well Marked And Maintained

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

DNR Hosting 12 Public Engagement Meetings To Discuss Deer Management Goals

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

Feeding Ban In Place With More Chronic Wasting Disease Cases

Posted on Jan. 10 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

Robert Bellows said

Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

0

Police Need Your Help Finding Missing Man

The White Bear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey Eckblad, 46, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota,
Posted on Jan. 25 2017

Recently Added

Police Need Your Help Finding Missing Man

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

Central Lakes College Instructor Attends Presidential Inauguration

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

Public To Have Access Of Snowplow Cameras

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.