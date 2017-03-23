DONATE

Executives Of Medical Marijuana Company Face Felony Charges

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 23 2017
According to the Associated Press, some top Minnesota lawmakers want to crack down on a medical marijuana company whose former executives face felony charges for shipping marijuana oil to New York.

County prosecutors charged two ex-executives at Minnesota Medical Solutions with felonies alleging they collaborated in late 2015 to ship $500,000 worth of marijuana oil to New York. The charges against Laura Bultman and Ronald Owens are still proceeding in court.

But some top Minnesota lawmakers said Thursday they’re pushing to give regulators authority to revoke the company’s license and hit them with a $1 million fine.

Parent company Vireo Health has licenses to sell medical marijuana in both states, but it’s still a federal crime to ship a controlled substance across state lines. The company has said the former employees’ acted improperly.

