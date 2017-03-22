DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Dayton Vetoes Bill On Utility Regulatory Oversight

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed legislation that would have decreased the oversight of a state electric utility regulator, according to the Associated Press.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the bill earlier this month altering the Public Utilities Commission’s responsibilities for electric co-ops. It would have given authority to handle disputes about fees for installing solar panels or wind generators to a third-party mediator.

Dayton says that eliminated the commission’s consumer protection role. He voted the bill Monday night.

It’s Dayton’s first veto of the 2017 session in which he’ll square off against the Republican-controlled Legislature.

But the fight over the Public Utilities Commission may not be over. Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo tells the Star Tribune the next step is to include the oversight change in a budget bill later this year.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Gov. Dayton Says Health Care Plan Could Cost Minnesota Billions

Posted on Mar. 15 2017 by

Governor Pushing For Licenses For Immigrants

Posted on Mar. 2 2017 by

Stores One Step Closer To Selling Liquor On Sundays

Posted on Feb. 27 2017 by

New Power Plant Approved

Posted on Feb. 16 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karen Jourdain said

Jeremy Jourdain and Gary Tilander both went missing in Bemidji, and they're both... Read More

Amber said

The bus did not hit the light pole initially. It was going pretty fast and coul... Read More

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

0

Judge Loses Fight In Law On Retirement Requirement

According to the Associated Press, a district judge from Moorhead has lost his legal challenge to a Minnesota law that requires judges to retire
Posted on Mar. 22 2017

Recently Added

Judge Loses Fight In Law On Retirement Requirement

Posted on Mar. 22 2017

Sheriff In Jacob Wetterling Case To Retire

Posted on Mar. 22 2017

Crow Wing County Landfill Summer Hours

Posted on Mar. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.