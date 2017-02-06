Crow Wing County Fatal Snowmobile Accident
Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl says the Crosby man was killed Friday around 4:10 pm on the 23000 block of County Road 31.
21- year- old, Brandon Harwig of Crosby, was traveling southbound in the ditch of County Road 31 south of Cuyuna, when he struck an approach causing the snowmobile to catapult through the air and collide with some trees. Harwig was riding with a friend who found Harwig after the accident and then called 911.
Harwig was transported to the Crosby Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MN State Patrol, Deerwood Police, and the Crosby Police.
