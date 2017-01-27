DONATE

Crow Wing County Community Services Wins Award

Jan. 27 2017
Crow Wing County Community Services has been recognized with a Local Government Innovation Award from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota for its innovative work on the Time and Activity Dashboard. The Local Government Innovation Awards support local government redesign efforts and recognize outstanding cities, counties, towns, and schools in Minnesota that demonstrate results in improving local services.

The Time and Activity Dashboard leverages technology to help meet community’s needs. The project has resulted in clear expectations and streamlined reporting of staff time in the state system, dynamic analytics to look at how staff are spending their time, broader analysis of program trends, and the identification of individuals and families with complex needs in order to develop strategies to help ensure that their needs are met.

