Community Spotlight: American Cancer Society Curling Fundraiser Delivers

Mal Meyer
Feb. 13 2017
24 teams faced off for a good cause at the Bemidji Curling Club over the weekend. The curling teams swept and delivered for Relay For Life.

The annual Bonspiel, or curling tournament, was a tradition for the Schmitt family.

After he passed away nine years ago, his son helped keep the tradition. It wasn’t until last year that they turned the event into a fundraiser in his honor.

The teams are made up of players of all experience levels from novices to near experts. It’s one of the things that Liz Johnson, who has been playing for over 35 years enjoyed the most.

Clayton Braaten has been curling for 50 years and loves the comradery of the sport. He wanted to come out today with his family for the fun of it.

And for Heather Reese, who wanted to come support her friend and her family, this was a first time experience.

While the games had relatively low stakes, the participants got very into the competition for the cause. Val Burnham was here in honor of her husband’s uncle, who had passed away.

At the end of the day, the curlers were able raised $2,752 of the American Cancer Society.

